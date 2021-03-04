Stock Traders Purchase High Volume of Micro Focus International Call Options (NYSE:MFGP)

Micro Focus International plc (NYSE:MFGP) was the recipient of unusually large options trading activity on Wednesday. Stock investors bought 1,088 call options on the company. This is an increase of approximately 1,313% compared to the typical daily volume of 77 call options.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Micro Focus International in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Micro Focus International from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 23rd. BNP Paribas lowered shares of Micro Focus International from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Micro Focus International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Sunday, December 6th. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas lowered Micro Focus International from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Micro Focus International presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $5.63.

Get Micro Focus International alerts:

Shares of Micro Focus International stock traded up $0.20 during trading on Thursday, reaching $7.12. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 68,481 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,088,342. Micro Focus International has a one year low of $2.78 and a one year high of $9.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.83. The firm has a market cap of $2.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 2.54. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $6.00 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.70.

The company also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, March 12th will be given a $0.155 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 8.5%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 11th. Micro Focus International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.57%.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Micro Focus International by 96.5% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,438,965 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,216,000 after purchasing an additional 706,700 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its holdings in Micro Focus International by 39.4% during the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,077,211 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,689,000 after purchasing an additional 587,357 shares during the last quarter. Horrell Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Micro Focus International in the third quarter valued at about $1,127,000. Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new stake in Micro Focus International during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $326,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Micro Focus International in the 3rd quarter worth $258,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 14.78% of the company’s stock.

Micro Focus International Company Profile

Micro Focus International plc develops, sells, and supports software products and solutions to small and medium size enterprises. The company offers infrastructure software products that are managed on an investment portfolio. Its product portfolio includes application modernization and connectivity, application delivery management, and IT operations management, as well as security, information management, and Governance.

Featured Article: Basic Economics

Receive News & Ratings for Micro Focus International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Micro Focus International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.