Stock Traders Purchase High Volume of Sirius XM Put Options (NASDAQ:SIRI)

Sirius XM Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SIRI) was the recipient of some unusual options trading activity on Wednesday. Stock traders bought 30,397 put options on the stock. This is an increase of approximately 3,323% compared to the typical daily volume of 888 put options.

In related news, CEO James E. Meyer sold 1,772,297 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.38, for a total value of $11,307,254.86. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 10,603,626 shares in the company, valued at $67,651,133.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.93% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Sirius XM by 579.7% during the third quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC now owns 4,690 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 4,000 shares during the period. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV boosted its stake in Sirius XM by 300.0% during the 4th quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 4,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new stake in Sirius XM in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Allworth Financial LP lifted its stake in Sirius XM by 86.9% during the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 4,717 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 2,193 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new position in Sirius XM in the third quarter worth approximately $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 15.73% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently issued reports on SIRI shares. Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of Sirius XM from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $7.50 to $7.25 in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Sirius XM from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $5.75 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Sirius XM from $6.75 to $7.50 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Sirius XM has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $7.00.

SIRI stock traded up $0.04 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $5.93. The stock had a trading volume of 638,176 shares, compared to its average volume of 33,402,320. The firm has a market cap of $24.55 billion, a PE ratio of 25.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.13. Sirius XM has a 12-month low of $4.11 and a 12-month high of $8.14. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $6.05 and its 200 day moving average price is $5.99.

Sirius XM (NASDAQ:SIRI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $2.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.07 billion. Sirius XM had a negative return on equity of 137.30% and a net margin of 13.28%. The firm’s revenue was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.05 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Sirius XM will post 0.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 26th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 10th were paid a $0.0146 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 9th. This represents a $0.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.99%. Sirius XM’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.00%.

Sirius XM Holdings Inc provides satellite radio services on a subscription fee basis in the United States. It broadcasts music, sports, entertainment, comedy, talk, news, traffic, and weather channels, including various music genres, such as rock, pop and hip-hop, country, dance, jazz, Latin, and classical; live play-by-play sports from various leagues and colleges; various talk and entertainment channels for a range of audiences; national, international, and financial news; and limited run channels.

