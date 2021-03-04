Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Income Fund (NYSE:EDF) Short Interest Up 76.9% in February

Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Income Fund (NYSE:EDF) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of February. As of February 12th, there was short interest totalling 200,400 shares, a growth of 76.9% from the January 28th total of 113,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 130,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.5 days.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Income Fund during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. acquired a new position in Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Income Fund in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $78,000. Townsquare Capital LLC acquired a new position in Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Income Fund in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $94,000. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its stake in Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Income Fund by 47.4% in the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 16,878 shares of the company’s stock valued at $136,000 after buying an additional 5,427 shares during the period. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. increased its stake in Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Income Fund by 8.7% in the 4th quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 20,025 shares of the company’s stock valued at $161,000 after buying an additional 1,600 shares during the period.

Shares of EDF stock traded down $0.17 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $8.70. 858 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 112,109. Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Income Fund has a 1-year low of $3.46 and a 1-year high of $12.79. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $8.42 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.47.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 16th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 11.03%.

Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Income Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Stone Harbor Investment Partners LP. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of emerging market countries across the globe. It primarily invests in sovereign debt obligations, corporate debt securities, structured notes, convertible securities, securities issued by supranational organizations, floating rate commercial loans, and securitized loan participations.

