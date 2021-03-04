StoneCo (STNE) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Thursday

StoneCo (NASDAQ:STNE) is scheduled to be releasing its earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, March 11th. Analysts expect StoneCo to post earnings of $0.20 per share for the quarter. Persons that are interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

STNE opened at $82.31 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $83.45 and a 200 day moving average price of $68.43. The company has a market cap of $22.83 billion, a PE ratio of 134.93 and a beta of 2.40. StoneCo has a 1 year low of $17.72 and a 1 year high of $95.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 2.32 and a current ratio of 2.32.

Get StoneCo alerts:

A number of research firms recently issued reports on STNE. Citigroup began coverage on shares of StoneCo in a research report on Friday, January 29th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of StoneCo from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Bank of America increased their target price on shares of StoneCo from $61.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised shares of StoneCo from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $31.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $56.90.

StoneCo Ltd. provides financial technology solutions to clients and integrated partners to conduct electronic commerce across in-store, online, and mobile channels in Brazil. It distributes its solutions, principally through proprietary Stone Hubs, which offer hyper-local sales and services; and technology and solutions to digital merchants through sales and technical personnel and software vendors, as well as sells solutions to brick-and-mortar and digital merchants through sales team.

Featured Article: What is a Reverse Stock Split?

Receive News & Ratings for StoneCo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for StoneCo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.