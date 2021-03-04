Stora Enso Oyj (OTCMKTS:SEOAY) Short Interest Update

Stora Enso Oyj (OTCMKTS:SEOAY) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of February. As of February 12th, there was short interest totalling 3,500 shares, a decrease of 38.6% from the January 28th total of 5,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 24,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. UBS Group reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of Stora Enso Oyj in a report on Monday, February 1st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Stora Enso Oyj from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $21.00.

OTCMKTS:SEOAY traded down $0.79 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $19.58. 8,807 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 36,555. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.91, a PEG ratio of 3.89 and a beta of 1.32. Stora Enso Oyj has a 52 week low of $7.82 and a 52 week high of $20.50. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $19.36 and its two-hundred day moving average is $17.22. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.

Stora Enso Oyj (OTCMKTS:SEOAY) last issued its earnings results on Friday, January 29th. The basic materials company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by ($0.05). Stora Enso Oyj had a return on equity of 11.76% and a net margin of 10.21%. The company had revenue of $2.57 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.51 billion. As a group, research analysts predict that Stora Enso Oyj will post 0.64 EPS for the current year.

Stora Enso Oyj Company Profile

Stora Enso Oyj provides renewable solutions for the packaging, biomaterials, wooden constructions, and paper industries worldwide. The company operates through Packaging Materials, Packaging Solutions, Biomaterials, Wood Products, Forest, and Paper divisions. The company develops virgin fiber carton board used for packaging for liquid, food, pharmaceutical, and luxury goods; provides fiber-based board materials and corrugated packaging products and services for various applications.

