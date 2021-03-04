Storj (STORJ) Market Capitalization Tops $167.73 Million

Storj (CURRENCY:STORJ) traded down 4.8% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on March 4th. During the last seven days, Storj has traded 7.8% higher against the US dollar. One Storj token can now be purchased for $0.66 or 0.00001375 BTC on major exchanges. Storj has a market capitalization of $167.73 million and $27.79 million worth of Storj was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Storj alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 9.5% against the dollar and now trades at $27.62 or 0.00057156 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 6.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $373.24 or 0.00772379 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 9.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.34 or 0.00008982 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000312 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded down 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $12.95 or 0.00026801 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.67 or 0.00032437 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002069 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 7.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29.36 or 0.00060753 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002072 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $21.56 or 0.00044613 BTC.

Storj Profile

Storj is a token. Its launch date was June 19th, 2017. Storj’s total supply is 424,999,998 tokens and its circulating supply is 252,483,942 tokens. Storj’s official website is storj.io . Storj’s official message board is community.storj.io . The Reddit community for Storj is /r/storj and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Storj’s official Twitter account is @storjproject and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Storj

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Storj directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Storj should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Storj using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Storj Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Storj and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.