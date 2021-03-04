Storm Resources Ltd. (SRX.TO) (TSE:SRX) Upgraded to Outperform by Raymond James

Storm Resources Ltd. (SRX.TO) (TSE:SRX) was upgraded by analysts at Raymond James from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm presently has a C$3.50 price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of C$2.50. Raymond James’ price target points to a potential upside of 26.81% from the company’s current price.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on SRX. National Bank Financial raised their target price on shares of Storm Resources Ltd. (SRX.TO) from C$3.00 to C$4.00 in a report on Friday, February 19th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Storm Resources Ltd. (SRX.TO) from C$2.75 to C$3.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 12th. Finally, CIBC raised their target price on shares of Storm Resources Ltd. (SRX.TO) from C$3.00 to C$3.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday.

Get Storm Resources Ltd. (SRX.TO) alerts:

TSE:SRX traded down C$0.10 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting C$2.76. The stock had a trading volume of 58,738 shares, compared to its average volume of 172,625. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of C$2.54 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$2.23. The company has a market capitalization of C$335.86 million and a PE ratio of -21.46. Storm Resources Ltd. has a twelve month low of C$0.85 and a twelve month high of C$2.95. The company has a current ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 0.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 32.35.

Storm Resources Ltd. operates as a crude oil and natural gas exploration and development company in Canada. The company primarily owns interest in lands covering an area of 121,000 net acres in 172 net sections located in Umbach, Nig, and Fireweed areas of Northeast British Columbia. As of December 31, 2019, it had 195,482 thousand barrels of oil equivalent of total proved plus probable reserves.

See Also: What is Elliott Wave theory?

Receive News & Ratings for Storm Resources Ltd. (SRX.TO) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Storm Resources Ltd. (SRX.TO) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.