Storm Resources (OTCMKTS:SRMLF) Given New $4.75 Price Target at Stifel Nicolaus

Storm Resources (OTCMKTS:SRMLF) had its price objective lifted by equities research analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from $3.75 to $4.75 in a research note issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus’ price target indicates a potential upside of 114.93% from the company’s current price.

SRMLF has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Raymond James raised Storm Resources from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Storm Resources from $2.75 to $3.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 12th. National Bank Financial reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating on shares of Storm Resources in a research note on Friday, February 19th. Finally, CIBC increased their price objective on Storm Resources from $3.00 to $3.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Storm Resources currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $3.38.

Shares of SRMLF remained flat at $$2.21 during mid-day trading on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $1.95 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.73. Storm Resources has a 52 week low of $0.96 and a 52 week high of $2.24.

Storm Resources Ltd. operates as a crude oil and natural gas exploration and development company in Canada. The company primarily owns interest in lands covering an area of 121,000 net acres in 172 net sections located in Umbach, Nig, and Fireweed areas of Northeast British Columbia. As of December 31, 2019, it had 195,482 thousand barrels of oil equivalent of total proved plus probable reserves.

