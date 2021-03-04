Storm Resources (OTCMKTS:SRMLF) PT Raised to $3.50

Storm Resources (OTCMKTS:SRMLF) had its price target boosted by equities researchers at CIBC from $3.00 to $3.50 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. CIBC’s target price indicates a potential upside of 58.37% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. National Bank Financial reissued a “sector perform” rating on shares of Storm Resources in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Storm Resources from $2.75 to $3.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 12th. Finally, Raymond James raised shares of Storm Resources from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $3.38.

Get Storm Resources alerts:

SRMLF remained flat at $$2.21 on Thursday. Storm Resources has a fifty-two week low of $0.96 and a fifty-two week high of $2.24. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $1.95 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.73.

Storm Resources Ltd. operates as a crude oil and natural gas exploration and development company in Canada. The company primarily owns interest in lands covering an area of 121,000 net acres in 172 net sections located in Umbach, Nig, and Fireweed areas of Northeast British Columbia. As of December 31, 2019, it had 195,482 thousand barrels of oil equivalent of total proved plus probable reserves.

Featured Article: How to start trading in the forex market?

Receive News & Ratings for Storm Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Storm Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.