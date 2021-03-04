Straumann (OTCMKTS:SAUHF) Shares Pass Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $1,209.49

Shares of Straumann Holding AG (OTCMKTS:SAUHF) crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $1,209.49 and traded as high as $1,211.87. Straumann shares last traded at $1,200.08, with a volume of 56 shares traded.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Straumann from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th.

The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $1,209.49 and a 200 day moving average price of $1,114.73. The company has a market cap of $19.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 56.42, a P/E/G ratio of 4.19 and a beta of 0.95.

Straumann Holding AG provides tooth replacement and orthodontic solutions worldwide. It researches, develops, manufactures, and supplies dental implant systems, biomaterials, CADCAM prosthetics, digital equipment, software, clear aligner systems, and various materials for dental applications. The company offers dental implant systems for tissue and bone level; titanium, titanium alloy, ceramic, and mini dental implant systems; and guided and non-guided surgical instruments, as well as implant-borne prosthetics.

