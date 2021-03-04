Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK) Shares Purchased by Mackenzie Financial Corp

Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK) by 2.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 1,553,600 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after buying an additional 41,822 shares during the period. Stryker accounts for approximately 0.8% of Mackenzie Financial Corp’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest holding. Mackenzie Financial Corp owned approximately 0.41% of Stryker worth $380,694,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its holdings in Stryker by 88.6% in the third quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 2,590 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $540,000 after purchasing an additional 1,217 shares during the period. ARK Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Stryker by 40.5% during the 3rd quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 2,140 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $446,000 after buying an additional 617 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its position in shares of Stryker by 8.4% in the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 20,038 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $4,007,000 after buying an additional 1,551 shares during the period. Telemus Capital LLC acquired a new position in Stryker in the third quarter valued at $250,000. Finally, Achmea Investment Management B.V. acquired a new position in Stryker in the third quarter valued at $2,874,000. Institutional investors own 71.46% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently commented on SYK. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Stryker from $228.00 to $251.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Stryker from $240.00 to $255.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Stryker from $272.00 to $265.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Stryker from $245.00 to $265.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Stryker in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $229.29.

In other news, CEO Kevin Lobo sold 10,697 shares of Stryker stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $236.28, for a total value of $2,527,487.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CFO Glenn S. Boehnlein sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $246.01, for a total value of $492,020.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 12,321 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,031,089.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders sold 14,697 shares of company stock worth $3,497,707. Company insiders own 6.80% of the company’s stock.

SYK stock traded down $7.41 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $235.47. 34,983 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,253,084. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $240.57 and a 200-day moving average price of $224.81. Stryker Co. has a 12-month low of $124.54 and a 12-month high of $250.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $88.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a current ratio of 2.89, a quick ratio of 2.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The medical technology company reported $2.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.55 by $0.26. The business had revenue of $4.26 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.33 billion. Stryker had a net margin of 12.35% and a return on equity of 20.94%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.49 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Stryker Co. will post 7.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be given a $0.63 dividend. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 30th. Stryker’s payout ratio is currently 30.51%.

Stryker Company Profile

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through three segments: Orthopaedics, MedSurg, and Neurotechnology and Spine. The Orthopaedics segment provides implants for use in hip and knee joint replacements, and trauma and extremities surgeries. The MedSurg segment offers surgical equipment and surgical navigation systems, endoscopic and communications systems, patient handling, emergency medical equipment and intensive care disposable products, reprocessed and remanufactured medical devices, and other medical devices that are used in various medical specialties.

