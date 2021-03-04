S&U plc (SUS.L) (LON:SUS) Shares Gap Up to $2,200.00

S&U plc (SUS.L) (LON:SUS) gapped up before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at GBX 2,200 ($28.74), but opened at GBX 2,290 ($29.92). S&U plc (SUS.L) shares last traded at GBX 2,200 ($28.74), with a volume of 1,195 shares.

The stock has a market capitalization of £266.95 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.90. The company has a current ratio of 74.31, a quick ratio of 74.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 62.63. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 2,214.90 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 1,893.84.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 12th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 18th will be issued a dividend of GBX 25 ($0.33) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.1%. This is a positive change from S&U plc (SUS.L)’s previous dividend of $22.00. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 18th. S&U plc (SUS.L)’s payout ratio is currently 0.73%.

In other news, insider Anthony M. V. Coombs sold 9,000 shares of S&U plc (SUS.L) stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 2,155 ($28.16), for a total transaction of £193,950 ($253,396.92).

S&U plc (SUS.L) Company Profile (LON:SUS)

S&U plc provides motor and property bridging finance services. The company was founded in 1938 and is headquartered in Solihull, the United Kingdom.

