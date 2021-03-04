Subsea 7 (OTCMKTS:SUBCY) Given “Buy” Rating at Berenberg Bank

Subsea 7 (OTCMKTS:SUBCY)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by stock analysts at Berenberg Bank in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Subsea 7 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Zacks Investment Research cut Subsea 7 from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. SEB Equities lowered Subsea 7 from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Morgan Stanley lowered Subsea 7 from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered Subsea 7 from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

SUBCY stock traded down $0.15 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $10.44. 1,327 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 14,248. Subsea 7 has a twelve month low of $3.47 and a twelve month high of $10.97. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.01 and a 200-day simple moving average of $8.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.76 and a beta of 2.15.

Subsea 7 (OTCMKTS:SUBCY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The energy company reported ($0.25) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.33). Subsea 7 had a negative net margin of 33.70% and a negative return on equity of 9.32%. Equities research analysts forecast that Subsea 7 will post -0.42 EPS for the current year.

Subsea 7 SA delivers offshore projects and services for the evolving energy industry worldwide. It provides subsea field development products and services, including project management, design and engineering, procurement, fabrication, survey, installation, and commissioning of production facilities on the seabed and the tie-back of its facilities to fixed or floating platforms or to the shore.

