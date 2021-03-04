Substratum Achieves Market Cap of $1.11 Million (SUB)

Substratum (CURRENCY:SUB) traded up 14.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on March 4th. Substratum has a total market capitalization of $1.11 million and $895.00 worth of Substratum was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Substratum token can now be purchased for about $0.0029 or 0.00000006 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, Substratum has traded up 7.6% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.81 or 0.00057706 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $374.25 or 0.00776665 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4.21 or 0.00008731 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000310 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded down 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $12.88 or 0.00026719 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.60 or 0.00032365 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002075 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $29.45 or 0.00061123 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002078 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded down 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $21.57 or 0.00044770 BTC.

About Substratum

Substratum (SUB) is a token. Its launch date was July 25th, 2017. Substratum’s total supply is 472,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 383,021,000 tokens. The Reddit community for Substratum is /r/SubstratumNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Substratum’s official website is substratum.net . Substratum’s official Twitter account is @SubstratumNet and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Substratum

