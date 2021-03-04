Summit Hotel Properties (NYSE:INN) Price Target Raised to $11.50 at Raymond James

Summit Hotel Properties (NYSE:INN) had its price objective raised by analysts at Raymond James from $9.50 to $11.50 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Raymond James’ price target indicates a potential upside of 12.75% from the stock’s current price.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Summit Hotel Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, February 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $8.38.

INN stock traded down $0.33 during trading on Thursday, hitting $10.20. 16,102 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,662,482. Summit Hotel Properties has a 1 year low of $2.32 and a 1 year high of $10.85. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $9.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.57. The stock has a market cap of $1.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.32 and a beta of 2.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.91.

Summit Hotel Properties (NYSE:INN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 23rd. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.45) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($0.32). Summit Hotel Properties had a negative net margin of 28.45% and a negative return on equity of 7.82%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Summit Hotel Properties will post -0.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Veriti Management LLC purchased a new position in Summit Hotel Properties in the fourth quarter valued at about $59,000. Profund Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Summit Hotel Properties in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $92,000. Park Avenue Securities LLC boosted its position in Summit Hotel Properties by 15.8% in the fourth quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 14,078 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $127,000 after buying an additional 1,918 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in Summit Hotel Properties in the third quarter valued at approximately $74,000. Finally, Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH boosted its position in Summit Hotel Properties by 11.3% in the third quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 15,700 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $81,000 after buying an additional 1,600 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.24% of the company’s stock.

About Summit Hotel Properties

Summit Hotel Properties, Inc is a publicly traded real estate investment trust focused on owning premium-branded hotels with efficient operating models primarily in the Upscale segment of the lodging industry. As of November 3, 2020, the Company's portfolio consisted of 72 hotels, 67 of which are wholly owned, with a total of 11,288 guestrooms located in 23 states.

