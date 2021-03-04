Sun Communities, Inc. (NYSE:SUI) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Sun Communities, Inc. (NYSE:SUI) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of February. As of February 12th, there was short interest totalling 1,160,000 shares, a decrease of 39.3% from the January 28th total of 1,910,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 659,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.8 days.

In other news, Director Clunet R. Lewis sold 900 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.55, for a total transaction of $134,595.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 27,900 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,172,445. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 2.72% of the company’s stock.

Get Sun Communities alerts:

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SUI. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Sun Communities by 29.6% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 52,721 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,248,000 after buying an additional 12,047 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its holdings in shares of Sun Communities by 31.0% during the third quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 9,308 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,277,000 after purchasing an additional 2,200 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its position in shares of Sun Communities by 5.5% in the 3rd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 39,162 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,507,000 after buying an additional 2,030 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank lifted its position in shares of Sun Communities by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 28,455 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,030,000 after buying an additional 292 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Sun Communities by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 6,556 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $921,000 after buying an additional 245 shares during the period. 85.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SUI has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Sun Communities from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Smith Barney Citigroup raised Sun Communities from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on Sun Communities in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $155.00 target price for the company. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upgraded shares of Sun Communities from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $155.14.

Shares of SUI traded down $7.69 during trading on Thursday, reaching $141.80. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,308,612 shares, compared to its average volume of 652,314. The company has a market cap of $15.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 89.75, a P/E/G ratio of 3.29 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a quick ratio of 2.94, a current ratio of 2.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The company has a fifty day moving average of $147.94 and a two-hundred day moving average of $145.61. Sun Communities has a twelve month low of $95.34 and a twelve month high of $172.26.

Sun Communities (NYSE:SUI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.15. Sun Communities had a net margin of 11.76% and a return on equity of 4.26%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Sun Communities will post 5.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Sun Communities Company Profile

Sun Communities, Inc is a REIT that, as of September 30, 2020, owned, operated, or had an interest in a portfolio of 432 communities comprising nearly 146,000 developed sites in 32 states and Ontario, Canada.

Recommended Story: Book Value Per Share in Stock Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Sun Communities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sun Communities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.