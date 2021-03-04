Sun Communities (NYSE:SUI) Stock Price Down 5.1%

Sun Communities, Inc. (NYSE:SUI)’s stock price traded down 5.1% on Thursday . The company traded as low as $139.40 and last traded at $141.80. 1,322,489 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 103% from the average session volume of 652,314 shares. The stock had previously closed at $149.49.
A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Smith Barney Citigroup raised shares of Sun Communities from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Sun Communities from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised shares of Sun Communities from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, Robert W. Baird started coverage on shares of Sun Communities in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $155.00 price objective on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Sun Communities presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $155.14.
The firm has a market capitalization of $15.26 billion, a PE ratio of 92.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.29 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 2.94 and a current ratio of 2.94. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $147.79 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $145.59.
In related news, Director Clunet R. Lewis sold 900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.55, for a total value of $134,595.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 27,900 shares in the company, valued at $4,172,445. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 2.72% of the company’s stock.
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SUI. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in Sun Communities by 29.6% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 52,721 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,248,000 after buying an additional 12,047 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its stake in shares of Sun Communities by 31.0% during the third quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 9,308 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,277,000 after purchasing an additional 2,200 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank raised its stake in shares of Sun Communities by 5.5% during the third quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 39,162 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,507,000 after purchasing an additional 2,030 shares during the period. Comerica Bank raised its stake in shares of Sun Communities by 1.0% during the third quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 28,455 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,030,000 after purchasing an additional 292 shares during the period. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. raised its stake in shares of Sun Communities by 3.9% during the third quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 6,556 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $921,000 after purchasing an additional 245 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.95% of the company’s stock.
About Sun Communities (NYSE:SUI)
Sun Communities, Inc is a REIT that, as of September 30, 2020, owned, operated, or had an interest in a portfolio of 432 communities comprising nearly 146,000 developed sites in 32 states and Ontario, Canada.
