Sun Communities (NYSE:SUI) Stock Price Down 5.1%

Sun Communities, Inc. (NYSE:SUI)’s stock price traded down 5.1% on Thursday . The company traded as low as $139.40 and last traded at $141.80. 1,322,489 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 103% from the average session volume of 652,314 shares. The stock had previously closed at $149.49.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Smith Barney Citigroup raised shares of Sun Communities from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Sun Communities from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised shares of Sun Communities from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, Robert W. Baird started coverage on shares of Sun Communities in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $155.00 price objective on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Sun Communities presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $155.14.

The firm has a market capitalization of $15.26 billion, a PE ratio of 92.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.29 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 2.94 and a current ratio of 2.94. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $147.79 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $145.59.

Sun Communities (NYSE:SUI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 16th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.15. Sun Communities had a net margin of 11.76% and a return on equity of 4.26%. On average, equities analysts expect that Sun Communities, Inc. will post 5.04 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Clunet R. Lewis sold 900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.55, for a total value of $134,595.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 27,900 shares in the company, valued at $4,172,445. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 2.72% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SUI. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in Sun Communities by 29.6% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 52,721 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,248,000 after buying an additional 12,047 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its stake in shares of Sun Communities by 31.0% during the third quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 9,308 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,277,000 after purchasing an additional 2,200 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank raised its stake in shares of Sun Communities by 5.5% during the third quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 39,162 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,507,000 after purchasing an additional 2,030 shares during the period. Comerica Bank raised its stake in shares of Sun Communities by 1.0% during the third quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 28,455 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,030,000 after purchasing an additional 292 shares during the period. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. raised its stake in shares of Sun Communities by 3.9% during the third quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 6,556 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $921,000 after purchasing an additional 245 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.95% of the company’s stock.

Sun Communities, Inc is a REIT that, as of September 30, 2020, owned, operated, or had an interest in a portfolio of 432 communities comprising nearly 146,000 developed sites in 32 states and Ontario, Canada.

