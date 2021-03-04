SunCoke Energy (NYSE:SXC) Shares Down 9.3%

SunCoke Energy, Inc. (NYSE:SXC) fell 9.3% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $6.09 and last traded at $6.15. 1,628,885 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 72% from the average session volume of 944,790 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.78.

Several brokerages have issued reports on SXC. Zacks Investment Research cut SunCoke Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 9th. B. Riley increased their target price on SunCoke Energy from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th.

The company has a current ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41. The stock has a market cap of $509.26 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 75.33 and a beta of 1.20. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $5.89 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4.49.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 19th were given a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 18th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.90%. SunCoke Energy’s payout ratio is 82.76%.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund raised its stake in SunCoke Energy by 62.1% in the 4th quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 314,900 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,370,000 after acquiring an additional 120,600 shares during the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC purchased a new position in shares of SunCoke Energy during the 4th quarter valued at about $59,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of SunCoke Energy during the 4th quarter valued at about $49,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of SunCoke Energy by 33.0% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,087,651 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $13,431,000 after buying an additional 765,355 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC raised its stake in shares of SunCoke Energy by 119.4% during the 4th quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 27,577 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $120,000 after buying an additional 15,008 shares during the last quarter. 82.78% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About SunCoke Energy (NYSE:SXC)

SunCoke Energy, Inc operates as an independent producer of coke in the Americas and Brazil. The company operates through three segments: Domestic Coke, Brazil Coke, and Logistics. It offers metallurgical and thermal coal. The company also provides handling and/or mixing services to steel, coke, electric utility, coal producing, and other manufacturing based customers.

