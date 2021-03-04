SunLink Health Systems, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:SSY) Short Interest Down 39.0% in February

SunLink Health Systems, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:SSY) saw a large drop in short interest during the month of February. As of February 12th, there was short interest totalling 15,200 shares, a drop of 39.0% from the January 28th total of 24,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 414,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days. Currently, 0.3% of the shares of the company are sold short.
Shares of NYSEAMERICAN SSY traded down $0.29 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $1.67. The company had a trading volume of 428,524 shares, compared to its average volume of 645,676. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 1.49. SunLink Health Systems has a 1 year low of $0.60 and a 1 year high of $3.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.52 million, a P/E ratio of -9.28 and a beta of 1.33. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.17.
In other news, Director Christopher H. B. Mills sold 500,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.93, for a total transaction of $1,465,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Christopher H. B. Mills sold 44,308 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.33, for a total transaction of $103,237.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 44.50% of the company’s stock.
Separately, TheStreet upgraded shares of SunLink Health Systems from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th.
SunLink Health Systems Company Profile
SunLink Health Systems, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides healthcare products and services in the southeastern United States. It operates through two segments, Healthcare Services and Pharmacy. The Healthcare Services segment owns and operates an 84-bed community hospital, which includes an 18-bed geriatric psychiatry unit and a 66-bed nursing home in Mississippi; as well as offers information technology services.
Featured Story: S&P 500 Index
Receive News & Ratings for SunLink Health Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SunLink Health Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.