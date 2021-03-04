SunLink Health Systems, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:SSY) Short Interest Down 39.0% in February

SunLink Health Systems, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:SSY) saw a large drop in short interest during the month of February. As of February 12th, there was short interest totalling 15,200 shares, a drop of 39.0% from the January 28th total of 24,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 414,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days. Currently, 0.3% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN SSY traded down $0.29 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $1.67. The company had a trading volume of 428,524 shares, compared to its average volume of 645,676. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 1.49. SunLink Health Systems has a 1 year low of $0.60 and a 1 year high of $3.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.52 million, a P/E ratio of -9.28 and a beta of 1.33. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.17.

In other news, Director Christopher H. B. Mills sold 500,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.93, for a total transaction of $1,465,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Christopher H. B. Mills sold 44,308 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.33, for a total transaction of $103,237.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 44.50% of the company’s stock.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in SunLink Health Systems stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in SunLink Health Systems, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:SSY) by 22.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 322,245 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 58,500 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned about 4.67% of SunLink Health Systems worth $409,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 15.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded shares of SunLink Health Systems from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th.

SunLink Health Systems Company Profile

SunLink Health Systems, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides healthcare products and services in the southeastern United States. It operates through two segments, Healthcare Services and Pharmacy. The Healthcare Services segment owns and operates an 84-bed community hospital, which includes an 18-bed geriatric psychiatry unit and a 66-bed nursing home in Mississippi; as well as offers information technology services.

