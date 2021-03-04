Sunoco LP (NYSE:SUN) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Sunoco LP (NYSE:SUN) has been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the ten brokerages that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have issued a hold recommendation and six have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $30.70.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on SUN. UBS Group upped their price objective on Sunoco from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Sunoco from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 12th. Wells Fargo & Company cut Sunoco from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $27.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Monday, November 30th. Raymond James upped their price target on Sunoco from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price target on Sunoco from $34.00 to $33.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 25th.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. bought a new position in shares of Sunoco during the 3rd quarter valued at about $34,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Sunoco during the 4th quarter valued at about $64,000. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. bought a new position in shares of Sunoco during the 4th quarter valued at about $101,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC increased its position in shares of Sunoco by 137.6% during the 4th quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 5,854 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $168,000 after purchasing an additional 3,390 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC bought a new position in Sunoco during the 4th quarter worth approximately $201,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 24.13% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Sunoco stock opened at $31.44 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $31.25 and a 200 day simple moving average of $27.93. Sunoco has a 12-month low of $10.46 and a 12-month high of $33.00. The company has a market capitalization of $3.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.03 and a beta of 1.87. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.67.

Sunoco (NYSE:SUN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The oil and gas company reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by ($0.04). Sunoco had a return on equity of 22.04% and a net margin of 1.73%. On average, analysts predict that Sunoco will post 2.59 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 19th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 8th were given a dividend of $0.8255 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 5th. This represents a $3.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.50%. Sunoco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 145.37%.

About Sunoco

Sunoco LP, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the distribution and retailing of motor fuels in the United States. It operates through two segments, Fuel Distribution and Marketing, and All Other. The Fuel Distribution and Marketing segment purchases motor fuel from independent refiners and major oil companies and supplies it to independently operated dealer stations, distributors and other consumer of motor fuel, and partnership operated stations, as well as to commission agent locations.

