SunOpta (NASDAQ:STKL) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Meets Expectations

SunOpta (NASDAQ:STKL) (TSE:SOY) released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.01, Fidelity Earnings reports. SunOpta had a positive return on equity of 1.66% and a negative net margin of 0.09%.

STKL stock traded up $0.38 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $14.18. 39,317 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,225,891. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -105.46 and a beta of 2.02. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $14.71 and a 200-day moving average price of $10.05. SunOpta has a 12-month low of $1.33 and a 12-month high of $17.07.

Several brokerages have issued reports on STKL. TheStreet raised shares of SunOpta from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. Lake Street Capital boosted their price objective on shares of SunOpta from $15.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered SunOpta from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, December 26th. Finally, Craig Hallum raised their price target on SunOpta from $15.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $15.50.

SunOpta Inc manufactures and sells plant-based and fruit-based food and beverage products to retail customers, foodservice distributors, branded food companies, and food manufacturers; and sources and produces organic and non-genetically modified (non-GMO) ingredients for food industry worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Global Ingredients, Plant-Based Foods and Beverages, and Fruit-Based Foods and Beverages.

