SunPower Co. (NASDAQ:SPWR) Insider Sells $298,309.26 in Stock

SunPower Co. (NASDAQ:SPWR) insider Vichheka Heang sold 7,989 shares of SunPower stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.34, for a total transaction of $298,309.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 15,603 shares in the company, valued at $582,616.02. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Vichheka Heang also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, February 22nd, Vichheka Heang sold 2,124 shares of SunPower stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.81, for a total transaction of $76,060.44.

Shares of NASDAQ SPWR traded down $1.68 during trading on Thursday, hitting $31.27. 6,410,468 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,855,045. The company has a market cap of $5.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 84.51 and a beta of 2.47. SunPower Co. has a 1 year low of $4.03 and a 1 year high of $57.52. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $42.30 and its 200 day moving average price is $24.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.46, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 0.91.

SunPower (NASDAQ:SPWR) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The semiconductor company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.08. SunPower had a net margin of 4.05% and a negative return on equity of 256.87%. On average, research analysts forecast that SunPower Co. will post -0.34 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Trustcore Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SunPower during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC boosted its position in shares of SunPower by 73.2% during the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 1,155 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 488 shares in the last quarter. MUFG Securities EMEA plc purchased a new stake in shares of SunPower in the 3rd quarter worth about $36,000. Baillie Gifford & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of SunPower in the 4th quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Retirement Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SunPower in the 4th quarter worth about $58,000. Institutional investors own 45.92% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on SPWR. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of SunPower from $20.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of SunPower from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of SunPower from $23.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 4th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “underperform” rating and issued a $23.00 target price on shares of SunPower in a report on Monday. Finally, Piper Sandler cut shares of SunPower from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $35.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $29.67.

About SunPower

SunPower Corporation delivers solar solutions worldwide. It operates through SunPower Energy Services and SunPower Technologies segments. The company provides solar power components, including panels and system components, primarily to dealers, system integrators, and distributors. It also offers commercial rooftop and ground-mounted solar power systems, and residential mounting systems.

