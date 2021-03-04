Sunstone Hotel Investors, Inc. (NYSE:SHO) Shares Bought by Aperio Group LLC

Aperio Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors, Inc. (NYSE:SHO) by 82.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 134,652 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 60,663 shares during the quarter. Aperio Group LLC owned approximately 0.06% of Sunstone Hotel Investors worth $1,526,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sei Investments Co. raised its holdings in Sunstone Hotel Investors by 25.3% during the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 110,298 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $873,000 after purchasing an additional 22,262 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors by 8.3% during the fourth quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 51,121 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $579,000 after acquiring an additional 3,900 shares during the last quarter. Arden Trust Co purchased a new position in shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors during the fourth quarter worth approximately $135,000. WINTON GROUP Ltd grew its position in shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors by 23.5% during the third quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 217,274 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,725,000 after acquiring an additional 41,313 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its position in shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors by 1.6% during the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 3,212,943 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $25,511,000 after acquiring an additional 49,889 shares during the last quarter. 99.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on SHO. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Smith Barney Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors from $8.50 to $12.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $11.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $10.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Monday, November 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Sunstone Hotel Investors currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.40.

NYSE:SHO opened at $12.60 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.72 billion, a PE ratio of -8.13 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a quick ratio of 1.82, a current ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. Sunstone Hotel Investors, Inc. has a 52-week low of $5.75 and a 52-week high of $13.74. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.64 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.85.

Sunstone Hotel Investors (NYSE:SHO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.04. Sunstone Hotel Investors had a negative return on equity of 15.09% and a negative net margin of 64.37%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Sunstone Hotel Investors, Inc. will post -0.78 earnings per share for the current year.

Sunstone Hotel Investors

Sunstone Hotel Investors, Inc is a lodging real estate investment trust ("REIT") that as of the date of this release has interests in 19 hotels comprised of 9,997 rooms. Sunstone's business is to acquire, own, asset manage and renovate or reposition hotels considered to be Long-Term Relevant Real EstateÂ®, the majority of which are operated under nationally recognized brands, such as Marriott, Hilton and Hyatt.

