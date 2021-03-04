Sunworks (NASDAQ:SUNW) Trading Down 17.4%

Shares of Sunworks, Inc. (NASDAQ:SUNW) traded down 17.4% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $10.38 and last traded at $11.11. 5,027,711 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 44% from the average session volume of 9,027,367 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.45.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Sunworks from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.13. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $17.03 and a 200-day moving average of $6.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $264.81 million, a P/E ratio of -7.66 and a beta of 2.21.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new stake in Sunworks during the 4th quarter valued at $170,000. Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Sunworks by 72.2% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 33,488 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $171,000 after purchasing an additional 14,045 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sunworks during the third quarter worth about $183,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sunworks in the fourth quarter worth about $591,000. Finally, Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Sunworks during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,050,000. 2.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Sunworks Company Profile (NASDAQ:SUNW)

Sunworks, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides photovoltaic based power systems for the agricultural, commercial, industrial, public works, and residential markets in California, Massachusetts, Nevada, Oregon, New Jersey, and Washington. The company also designs, finances, integrates, installs, and manages systems ranging in size from 2 kilowatt for residential loads to multi megawatt systems for larger projects.

