Sunworks (NASDAQ:SUNW) Trading Down 17.4%

Shares of Sunworks, Inc. (NASDAQ:SUNW) traded down 17.4% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $10.38 and last traded at $11.11. 5,027,711 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 44% from the average session volume of 9,027,367 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.45.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Sunworks from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th.
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.13. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $17.03 and a 200-day moving average of $6.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $264.81 million, a P/E ratio of -7.66 and a beta of 2.21.
Sunworks Company Profile (NASDAQ:SUNW)
Sunworks, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides photovoltaic based power systems for the agricultural, commercial, industrial, public works, and residential markets in California, Massachusetts, Nevada, Oregon, New Jersey, and Washington. The company also designs, finances, integrates, installs, and manages systems ranging in size from 2 kilowatt for residential loads to multi megawatt systems for larger projects.
