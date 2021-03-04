Super Micro Computer, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMCI) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Super Micro Computer, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMCI) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest during the month of February. As of February 12th, there was short interest totalling 937,900 shares, a decline of 33.5% from the January 28th total of 1,410,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 301,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.1 days. Currently, 2.2% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Super Micro Computer from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 23rd.

SMCI stock opened at $33.62 on Thursday. Super Micro Computer has a 1 year low of $15.76 and a 1 year high of $35.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 2.51 and a quick ratio of 1.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.70 billion, a PE ratio of 21.28 and a beta of 1.30. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $32.61 and a 200-day simple moving average of $29.99.

Super Micro Computer (NASDAQ:SMCI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 1st. The company reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.19. Super Micro Computer had a return on equity of 12.14% and a net margin of 2.56%. The company had revenue of $830.31 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $827.00 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that Super Micro Computer will post 1.93 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Charles Liang sold 28,751 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total transaction of $862,530.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 6,651,904 shares in the company, valued at $199,557,120. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 16.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Super Micro Computer during the fourth quarter worth about $466,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its stake in shares of Super Micro Computer by 261.0% in the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 588,625 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,540,000 after buying an additional 425,579 shares during the period. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Super Micro Computer during the 4th quarter worth approximately $11,061,000. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Super Micro Computer by 2,949.6% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 148,943 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,716,000 after buying an additional 144,059 shares during the period. Finally, Pzena Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Super Micro Computer by 14.7% in the fourth quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 996,424 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,547,000 after acquiring an additional 127,962 shares during the last quarter. 75.22% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Super Micro Computer Company Profile

Super Micro Computer, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and manufactures high-performance server and storage solutions based on modular and open architecture. Its solutions range from complete server, storage, modular blade servers, blades, workstations, full racks, networking devices, server management software, and server sub-systems, as well as support and services.

