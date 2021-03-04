SuperCoin Price Tops $0.0047 (SUPER)

SuperCoin (CURRENCY:SUPER) traded down 17% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on March 4th. One SuperCoin coin can now be purchased for about $0.0047 or 0.00000010 BTC on popular exchanges. SuperCoin has a total market cap of $249,705.82 and approximately $96.00 worth of SuperCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, SuperCoin has traded down 41.1% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get SuperCoin alerts:

Eternity (ENT) traded 31.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0188 or 0.00000040 BTC.

Evil Coin (EVIL) traded down 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0071 or 0.00000015 BTC.

Monkey Project (MONK) traded 8.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0085 or 0.00000018 BTC.

Capricoin (CPC) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0350 or 0.00000378 BTC.

Regalcoin (REC) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0036 or 0.00000021 BTC.

Centurion (CNT) traded 8.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

MustangCoin (MST) traded 8.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000081 BTC.

SuperCoin Coin Profile

SuperCoin (SUPER) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses theX11 hashing algorithm. SuperCoin’s total supply is 53,107,725 coins. SuperCoin’s official Twitter account is @CoinSuper and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for SuperCoin is /r/supercoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . SuperCoin’s official website is supercoin.nl

According to CryptoCompare, “SuperCoin (SUPER) is an X11 PoW/PoS hybrid that has a 90 second block time and a difficulty retargetting each block. The PoS block time is 20 seconds per block with a high first year annual rate of 100%, dropping to 50% in year 2, and a final 1% in year 3. The PoW payout halves the block reward every 45 days from an initial 512 SUPER, to a minimum of 1 coin per block. There are also superblocks every 3 hours of 4x the normal payout, every day of 16x the normal payout, and every five days 128x the normal payout. There was a 5% premine for IPOing the coin. “

SuperCoin Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SuperCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade SuperCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy SuperCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for SuperCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for SuperCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.