SuperCoin (SUPER) Trading Down 50.4% This Week

SuperCoin (CURRENCY:SUPER) traded down 31.6% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on March 4th. SuperCoin has a market capitalization of $262,607.24 and $14.00 worth of SuperCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, SuperCoin has traded down 50.4% against the US dollar. One SuperCoin coin can currently be bought for $0.0049 or 0.00000010 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get SuperCoin alerts:

Eternity (ENT) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0262 or 0.00000053 BTC.

Evil Coin (EVIL) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0074 or 0.00000015 BTC.

Monkey Project (MONK) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0089 or 0.00000018 BTC.

Capricoin (CPC) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0350 or 0.00000378 BTC.

Regalcoin (REC) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0036 or 0.00000021 BTC.

Centurion (CNT) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

MustangCoin (MST) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0401 or 0.00000081 BTC.

SuperCoin Profile

SuperCoin is a PoW/PoS coin that uses theX11 hashing algorithm. SuperCoin’s total supply is 53,107,585 coins. The Reddit community for SuperCoin is /r/supercoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . SuperCoin’s official Twitter account is @CoinSuper and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for SuperCoin is supercoin.nl

According to CryptoCompare, “SuperCoin (SUPER) is an X11 PoW/PoS hybrid that has a 90 second block time and a difficulty retargetting each block. The PoS block time is 20 seconds per block with a high first year annual rate of 100%, dropping to 50% in year 2, and a final 1% in year 3. The PoW payout halves the block reward every 45 days from an initial 512 SUPER, to a minimum of 1 coin per block. There are also superblocks every 3 hours of 4x the normal payout, every day of 16x the normal payout, and every five days 128x the normal payout. There was a 5% premine for IPOing the coin. “

Buying and Selling SuperCoin

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SuperCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade SuperCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase SuperCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for SuperCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for SuperCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.