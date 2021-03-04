SuperCom (NASDAQ:SPCB) Trading Down 15.2%

SuperCom Ltd. (NASDAQ:SPCB)’s share price dropped 15.2% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $1.13 and last traded at $1.17. Approximately 2,634,436 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 49% from the average daily volume of 5,145,687 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.38.

The company has a 50 day moving average of $1.57 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.11.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in SuperCom stock. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in SuperCom Ltd. (NASDAQ:SPCB) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund acquired 146,771 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $151,000. Virtu Financial LLC owned about 0.78% of SuperCom at the end of the most recent reporting period. 13.96% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SuperCom Ltd. provides digital identity, Internet of Things and connectivity, and cyber security products and solutions to governments, and private and public organizations worldwide. The company offers MAGNA, a common platform for ID registries, e-passports, biometric visas, automated fingerprint identification systems, digitized driver's licenses, and electronic voter registration and election management.

