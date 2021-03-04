SuperCom (NASDAQ:SPCB) Trading Down 15.2%

Posted by on Mar 4th, 2021


SuperCom Ltd. (NASDAQ:SPCB)’s share price dropped 15.2% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $1.13 and last traded at $1.17. Approximately 2,634,436 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 49% from the average daily volume of 5,145,687 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.38.

The company has a 50 day moving average of $1.57 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.11.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in SuperCom stock. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in SuperCom Ltd. (NASDAQ:SPCB) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund acquired 146,771 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $151,000. Virtu Financial LLC owned about 0.78% of SuperCom at the end of the most recent reporting period. 13.96% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SuperCom Company Profile (NASDAQ:SPCB)

SuperCom Ltd. provides digital identity, Internet of Things and connectivity, and cyber security products and solutions to governments, and private and public organizations worldwide. The company offers MAGNA, a common platform for ID registries, e-passports, biometric visas, automated fingerprint identification systems, digitized driver's licenses, and electronic voter registration and election management.

