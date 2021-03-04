Superior Drilling Products (NYSEAMERICAN:SDPI) Shares Down 7.2%

Superior Drilling Products, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:SDPI) shares fell 7.2% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $0.88 and last traded at $0.94. 737,765 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 59% from the average session volume of 1,818,628 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.01.

The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.54 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.47. The firm has a market cap of $24.08 million, a P/E ratio of -9.21 and a beta of 0.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a current ratio of 0.60.

Superior Drilling Products Company Profile (NYSEAMERICAN:SDPI)

Superior Drilling Products, Inc, a drilling and completion tool technology company, innovates, designs, engineers, manufactures, sells, rents, and repairs drilling and completion tools in the United States, Canada, and the Middle East. Its drilling solutions include Drill-N-Ream, a dual-section wellbore conditioning tool; Strider, a drill string oscillation system; V-Stream, an advanced conditioning system; and dedicated reamer stingers.

