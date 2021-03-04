Superior Drilling Products (SDPI) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Thursday

Superior Drilling Products (NYSEAMERICAN:SDPI) will be posting its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, March 11th. Analysts expect Superior Drilling Products to post earnings of ($0.04) per share for the quarter. Individual that wish to register for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.
Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:SDPI opened at $1.01 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $0.54 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.47. The stock has a market cap of $25.96 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.21 and a beta of 0.36. Superior Drilling Products has a fifty-two week low of $0.20 and a fifty-two week high of $1.44. The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.
Superior Drilling Products Company Profile
