Superior Drilling Products (SDPI) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Thursday

Superior Drilling Products (NYSEAMERICAN:SDPI) will be posting its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, March 11th. Analysts expect Superior Drilling Products to post earnings of ($0.04) per share for the quarter. Individual that wish to register for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:SDPI opened at $1.01 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $0.54 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.47. The stock has a market cap of $25.96 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.21 and a beta of 0.36. Superior Drilling Products has a fifty-two week low of $0.20 and a fifty-two week high of $1.44. The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

Superior Drilling Products Company Profile

Superior Drilling Products, Inc, a drilling and completion tool technology company, innovates, designs, engineers, manufactures, sells, rents, and repairs drilling and completion tools in the United States, Canada, and the Middle East. Its drilling solutions include Drill-N-Ream, a dual-section wellbore conditioning tool; Strider, a drill string oscillation system; V-Stream, an advanced conditioning system; and dedicated reamer stingers.

