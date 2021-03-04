Suretly Trading Up 0.1% Over Last 7 Days (SUR)

Suretly (CURRENCY:SUR) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on March 4th. One Suretly token can now be purchased for approximately $0.15 or 0.00000318 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, Suretly has traded 0.1% higher against the dollar. Suretly has a total market capitalization of $36,066.11 and $1,102.00 worth of Suretly was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 9.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.58 or 0.00057147 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $371.82 or 0.00770366 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 10.7% against the dollar and now trades at $4.35 or 0.00009012 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000312 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded down 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $12.88 or 0.00026694 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002072 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $15.57 or 0.00032266 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $29.27 or 0.00060650 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002074 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded down 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $21.48 or 0.00044500 BTC.

Suretly Profile

Suretly (SUR) is a token. It launched on August 13th, 2017. Suretly’s total supply is 235,290 tokens. Suretly’s official website is www.suretly.com . Suretly’s official Twitter account is @suretly_com and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Suretly is a provider of an international crowd vouching platform. The company offers users an investment alternative called crowdvouching, which allows customers to make money vouching for people who need an urgent loan. This system works in a similar fashion with peer-2-peer lending, but customers do not lend money to each other directly. Instead, they vouch for borrowers who apply for a loan through lending partners. Customers can find borrowers that are looking for their loan’s guarantors. The voucher can check the borrower’s profile and choose whether to vouch for the borrower if their default risk and earning amount suit them. “

Suretly Token Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Suretly directly using US dollars.

