Surgalign (NASDAQ:SRGA) Trading Down 8.7%

Surgalign Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRGA)’s stock price traded down 8.7% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $2.20 and last traded at $2.30. 2,270,424 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 3% from the average session volume of 2,337,929 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.52.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on Surgalign in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $4.00 target price on the stock. BTIG Research began coverage on Surgalign in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $4.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Lake Street Capital began coverage on Surgalign in a research note on Monday, November 30th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Surgalign has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $4.33.

The company has a market cap of $187.86 million, a P/E ratio of -1.28 and a beta of 2.21. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $2.38.

In other Surgalign news, Director Mark Stolper bought 16,667 shares of Surgalign stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 1st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $1.50 per share, with a total value of $25,000.50. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 108,143 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $162,214.50. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CEO Terry M. Rich bought 808,204 shares of Surgalign stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 1st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $1.50 per share, for a total transaction of $1,212,306.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,100,936 shares in the company, valued at $1,651,404. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders bought 1,158,204 shares of company stock worth $1,737,306. Corporate insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Traynor Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Surgalign in the 4th quarter worth approximately $43,000. American International Group Inc. acquired a new position in Surgalign during the 3rd quarter worth $63,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership acquired a new position in Surgalign during the 3rd quarter worth $891,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN acquired a new position in Surgalign during the 3rd quarter worth $292,000. Finally, Calton & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in Surgalign during the 3rd quarter worth $46,000. 53.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Surgalign (NASDAQ:SRGA)

Surgalign Holdings, Inc, a medical technology company, designs, develops, manufactures, and distributes biologic, metal, and synthetic implants worldwide. It offers coflex interlaminar stabilization device, an implant for the treatment of moderate to severe lumbar spinal stenosis in conjunction with decompression; SImmetry sacroiliac joint fusion system, which decreases in opioid use, pain, and disability; and Fortilink IBF system with TETRAfuse ?3D technology.

