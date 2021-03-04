Surgalign (SRGA) Set to Announce Earnings on Thursday

Surgalign (NASDAQ:SRGA) will release its earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, March 11th. Analysts expect Surgalign to post earnings of ($0.15) per share for the quarter. Persons that are interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

SRGA opened at $2.52 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $205.83 million, a P/E ratio of -1.40 and a beta of 2.21. The business has a 50-day moving average of $2.37. Surgalign has a 12 month low of $1.46 and a 12 month high of $3.97.

In related news, Director Mark Stolper purchased 16,667 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 1st. The shares were bought at an average price of $1.50 per share, for a total transaction of $25,000.50. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 108,143 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $162,214.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider William Scott Durall purchased 333,333 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 1st. The stock was bought at an average price of $1.50 per share, for a total transaction of $499,999.50. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 460,884 shares in the company, valued at $691,326. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased a total of 1,158,204 shares of company stock worth $1,737,306 in the last 90 days. 3.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several research firms have recently commented on SRGA. Lake Street Capital began coverage on Surgalign in a report on Monday, November 30th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. BTIG Research assumed coverage on Surgalign in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $4.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler assumed coverage on Surgalign in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $4.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $4.33.

Surgalign Company Profile

Surgalign Holdings, Inc, a medical technology company, designs, develops, manufactures, and distributes biologic, metal, and synthetic implants worldwide. It offers coflex interlaminar stabilization device, an implant for the treatment of moderate to severe lumbar spinal stenosis in conjunction with decompression; SImmetry sacroiliac joint fusion system, which decreases in opioid use, pain, and disability; and Fortilink IBF system with TETRAfuse ?3D technology.

