Surgery Partners (NASDAQ:SGRY) Trading Down 9%

Surgery Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGRY) was down 9% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $36.43 and last traded at $37.95. Approximately 584,134 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 17% from the average daily volume of 499,139 shares. The stock had previously closed at $41.70.
Several research analysts have commented on SGRY shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Surgery Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 19th. Smith Barney Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Surgery Partners from $28.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their price objective on shares of Surgery Partners from $28.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $26.06.
The stock has a market capitalization of $1.92 billion, a PE ratio of -10.40 and a beta of 3.18. The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.45. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $35.70 and its 200-day moving average price is $26.75.
Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its stake in Surgery Partners by 62.1% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,110 shares of the company’s stock worth $119,000 after acquiring an additional 1,575 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Surgery Partners in the fourth quarter worth about $208,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD purchased a new stake in Surgery Partners in the fourth quarter worth about $215,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. raised its holdings in Surgery Partners by 122.8% in the third quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. now owns 7,710 shares of the company’s stock worth $169,000 after purchasing an additional 4,250 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new position in Surgery Partners in the fourth quarter worth about $300,000. 94.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
About Surgery Partners (NASDAQ:SGRY)
Surgery Partners, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates a network of surgical facilities and related services in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Surgical Facility Services, Ancillary Services, and Optical Services. Its surgical facilities comprise ambulatory surgery centers and surgical hospitals that offer non-emergency surgical procedures in various specialties, including gastroenterology, general surgery, ophthalmology, orthopedics, and pain management.
