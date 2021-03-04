Surgery Partners (NASDAQ:SGRY) Trading Down 9%

Surgery Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGRY) was down 9% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $36.43 and last traded at $37.95. Approximately 584,134 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 17% from the average daily volume of 499,139 shares. The stock had previously closed at $41.70.

Several research analysts have commented on SGRY shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Surgery Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 19th. Smith Barney Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Surgery Partners from $28.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their price objective on shares of Surgery Partners from $28.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $26.06.

The stock has a market capitalization of $1.92 billion, a PE ratio of -10.40 and a beta of 3.18. The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.45. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $35.70 and its 200-day moving average price is $26.75.

In related news, Director Teresa Deluca sold 915 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.75, for a total value of $25,391.25. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 28,811 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $799,505.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . 2.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its stake in Surgery Partners by 62.1% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,110 shares of the company’s stock worth $119,000 after acquiring an additional 1,575 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Surgery Partners in the fourth quarter worth about $208,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD purchased a new stake in Surgery Partners in the fourth quarter worth about $215,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. raised its holdings in Surgery Partners by 122.8% in the third quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. now owns 7,710 shares of the company’s stock worth $169,000 after purchasing an additional 4,250 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new position in Surgery Partners in the fourth quarter worth about $300,000. 94.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Surgery Partners (NASDAQ:SGRY)

Surgery Partners, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates a network of surgical facilities and related services in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Surgical Facility Services, Ancillary Services, and Optical Services. Its surgical facilities comprise ambulatory surgery centers and surgical hospitals that offer non-emergency surgical procedures in various specialties, including gastroenterology, general surgery, ophthalmology, orthopedics, and pain management.

