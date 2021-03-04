sUSD (SUSD) Price Reaches $1.01 on Top Exchanges

sUSD (CURRENCY:SUSD) traded down 0% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on March 4th. sUSD has a total market cap of $143.63 million and approximately $14.75 million worth of sUSD was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One sUSD token can now be bought for about $1.01 or 0.00002092 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, sUSD has traded down 0.2% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 10% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.89 or 0.00057834 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 8% against the dollar and now trades at $375.09 or 0.00777871 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4.21 or 0.00008736 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000310 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded 10.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.91 or 0.00026781 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $15.55 or 0.00032252 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002073 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $29.82 or 0.00061839 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002077 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 9.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21.53 or 0.00044650 BTC.

About sUSD

sUSD (CRYPTO:SUSD) is a token. It was first traded on June 11th, 2018. sUSD’s total supply is 142,399,574 tokens. sUSD’s official message board is blog.havven.io . The official website for sUSD is www.synthetix.io . sUSD’s official Twitter account is @synthetix_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for sUSD is /r/synthetix_io and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “sUSD is a stablecoin that scales while avoiding the risks of centralized off-chain assets will be a huge benefit for the entire trading ecosystem. It will provide fast interexchange settlement, stable trading against ERC-20 assets, and a safe place to park value without the need to settle into fiat. The network is built on the Ethereum blockchain and it employs two tokens, both of which are ERC20 compatible. The Havven network has been released as an open source protocol so that anyone can integrate with it, including exchanges and decentralized platforms. “

sUSD Token Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as sUSD directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire sUSD should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase sUSD using one of the exchanges listed above.

