SushiSwap Trading 11.1% Higher This Week (SUSHI)

SushiSwap (CURRENCY:SUSHI) traded 1.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on March 4th. SushiSwap has a total market capitalization of $2.32 billion and $710.67 million worth of SushiSwap was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, SushiSwap has traded up 11.1% against the U.S. dollar. One SushiSwap token can currently be purchased for about $18.21 or 0.00036781 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $28.88 or 0.00058326 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $391.68 or 0.00791014 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 12.6% against the dollar and now trades at $4.22 or 0.00008516 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000309 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.46 or 0.00027180 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $16.34 or 0.00033001 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $30.90 or 0.00062405 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002019 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.49 or 0.00045422 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002022 BTC.

About SushiSwap

SushiSwap (SUSHI) is a token. It was first traded on August 30th, 2020. SushiSwap’s total supply is 202,293,677 tokens and its circulating supply is 127,244,443 tokens. SushiSwap’s official Twitter account is @SushiSwap . SushiSwap’s official website is sushiswap.org

SushiSwap Token Trading

