suterusu (SUTER) Price Reaches $0.0085

suterusu (CURRENCY:SUTER) traded up 3.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on March 4th. suterusu has a total market cap of $32.31 million and $1.24 million worth of suterusu was traded on exchanges in the last day. One suterusu coin can now be bought for about $0.0085 or 0.00000017 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, suterusu has traded 12.9% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About suterusu

suterusu is a coin. Its genesis date was October 4th, 2019. suterusu’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,807,520,000 coins. suterusu’s official Twitter account is @suterusu_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for suterusu is https://reddit.com/r/Suterusu and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . suterusu’s official website is www.suterusu.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Suterusu implements and integrates the state-of-the-art trustless zero-knowledge non-interactive argument of knowledge (ZK-SNARK) protocol, and offers multiple technical modules based on its ZK-SNARK implementation to enable developers to build any type of privacy-preserving blockchain. Suterusu (Suter) will also provide a cross-chain blockchain protocol for anonymous assets issued in the Suterusu ecosystem to guarantee their high liquidity and exchangeability. “

