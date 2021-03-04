SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) Shares Acquired by Panagora Asset Management Inc.

Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) by 8.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 35,932 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 2,890 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. owned about 0.07% of SVB Financial Group worth $13,936,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Denali Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SVB Financial Group during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SVB Financial Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its stake in SVB Financial Group by 195.0% during the third quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 118 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. increased its position in SVB Financial Group by 22.4% in the fourth quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. now owns 131 shares of the bank’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 24 shares during the period. Finally, Ninety One SA PTY Ltd bought a new position in SVB Financial Group in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.38% of the company’s stock.

Get SVB Financial Group alerts:

NASDAQ SIVB opened at $514.47 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 0.66. SVB Financial Group has a 52 week low of $127.39 and a 52 week high of $550.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 2.14. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $489.83 and a 200-day moving average of $353.04.

SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 20th. The bank reported $7.40 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.75 by $3.65. SVB Financial Group had a net margin of 28.60% and a return on equity of 15.40%. Equities research analysts forecast that SVB Financial Group will post 19.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Richard Devon Daniels acquired 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was bought at an average price of $523.30 per share, with a total value of $261,650.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $261,650. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Michael Descheneaux sold 3,158 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $471.59, for a total value of $1,489,281.22. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 24,591 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,596,869.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 46,580 shares of company stock valued at $22,350,987 over the last ninety days. 0.78% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of analysts have commented on SIVB shares. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of SVB Financial Group from $450.00 to $500.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on SVB Financial Group in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $600.00 price target for the company. Maxim Group increased their target price on shares of SVB Financial Group from $510.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Raymond James boosted their price target on SVB Financial Group from $445.00 to $510.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Finally, Bank of America increased their price objective on SVB Financial Group from $465.00 to $550.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. SVB Financial Group has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $431.19.

SVB Financial Group Company Profile

SVB Financial Group, a diversified financial services company, provides various banking and financial products and services. The company operates through four segments: Global Commercial Bank, SVB Private Bank, SVB Capital, and SVB Leerink. The Global Commercial Bank segment offers deposit products, such as business and analysis checking, money market, multi-currency, in-country bank, and sweep accounts, as well as merchant, remote capture, lockbox, electronic deposit capture, and fraud control services; credit products and services comprising term loans, equipment loans, asset-based loans, revolving lines of credit, accounts-receivable-based lines of credit, capital call lines of credit, and credit cards; and payment and cash management products and services, including wire transfer and automated clearing house payment, bill pay, debit and credit cards, account analysis, and disbursement, as well as online and mobile banking services.

Featured Article: Tariff

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SIVB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB).

Receive News & Ratings for SVB Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SVB Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.