SVB Leerink Boosts Health Catalyst (NASDAQ:HCAT) Price Target to $53.00

Health Catalyst (NASDAQ:HCAT) had its price target lifted by stock analysts at SVB Leerink from $40.00 to $53.00 in a report issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. SVB Leerink’s price target suggests a potential upside of 12.19% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on HCAT. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Health Catalyst from $34.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Health Catalyst in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. Smith Barney Citigroup upped their price objective on Health Catalyst from $40.00 to $49.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Health Catalyst from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 26th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their price objective on Health Catalyst from $40.00 to $49.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $44.53.

Shares of HCAT opened at $47.24 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.08 billion, a P/E ratio of -21.00 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a quick ratio of 4.90, a current ratio of 4.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. Health Catalyst has a twelve month low of $17.48 and a twelve month high of $55.07. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $50.11 and a 200 day moving average of $39.83.

Health Catalyst (NASDAQ:HCAT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.39) by $0.23. Health Catalyst had a negative net margin of 48.17% and a negative return on equity of 25.57%. The firm had revenue of $53.28 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $52.21 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Health Catalyst will post -1.56 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Linda Llewelyn sold 1,717 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.15, for a total transaction of $84,390.55. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 24,104 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,184,711.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, COO Paul Horstmeier sold 10,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.44, for a total value of $531,480.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 83,440 shares in the company, valued at $4,125,273.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 187,245 shares of company stock valued at $8,015,160 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 22.10% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Health Catalyst by 220.7% during the 1st quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 991 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 682 shares in the last quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Health Catalyst during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. purchased a new position in Health Catalyst in the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new stake in Health Catalyst during the 1st quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Health Catalyst by 143.0% during the first quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 1,640 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 965 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.18% of the company’s stock.

Health Catalyst, Inc provides data and analytics technology and services to healthcare organizations. Its solutions include a cloud-based data platform, analytics software, and professional services. The company was founded in 2008 and is headquartered in Salt Lake City, Utah.

