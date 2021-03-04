SVB Leerink Comments on Allakos Inc.’s Q1 2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:ALLK)

Allakos Inc. (NASDAQ:ALLK) – Equities research analysts at SVB Leerink increased their Q1 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Allakos in a research note issued to investors on Monday, March 1st. SVB Leerink analyst T. Smith now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.87) for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of ($0.94). SVB Leerink has a “Outperform” rating on the stock. SVB Leerink also issued estimates for Allakos’ Q2 2021 earnings at ($0.95) EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at ($1.03) EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at ($1.10) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($3.94) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($5.18) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($5.99) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($4.75) EPS and FY2025 earnings at ($2.21) EPS.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on ALLK. Zacks Investment Research cut Allakos from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Bank of America started coverage on Allakos in a research report on Friday, January 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $145.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on Allakos in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $218.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $167.67.

ALLK opened at $111.38 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.85 billion, a P/E ratio of -40.65 and a beta of 1.02. Allakos has a one year low of $41.60 and a one year high of $157.98. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $132.23 and its 200-day simple moving average is $108.27.

Allakos (NASDAQ:ALLK) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.86) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.88) by $0.02.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Allakos during the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,718,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Allakos by 6.7% during the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 22,187 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,106,000 after acquiring an additional 1,400 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Allakos by 33.2% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 25,530 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,574,000 after acquiring an additional 6,367 shares in the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC purchased a new stake in shares of Allakos during the 4th quarter worth approximately $325,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Allakos by 19.6% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 16,725 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,341,000 after acquiring an additional 2,738 shares in the last quarter. 65.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Allakos news, insider Henrik S. Md Rasmussen sold 20,000 shares of Allakos stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.32, for a total value of $2,346,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Adam Tomasi sold 3,189 shares of Allakos stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.56, for a total value of $362,142.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 126,604 shares of company stock worth $17,320,048 in the last ninety days. 44.77% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Allakos Company Profile

Allakos Inc operates as a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company. The company is developing antolimab (AK002) for the treatment of eosinophilic gastritis and eosinophilic gastroenteritis, chronic urticaria, indolent systemic mastocytosis, and severe allergic conjunctivitis. Allakos Inc was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in Redwood City, California.

