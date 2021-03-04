SVB Leerink Cuts Kura Oncology (NASDAQ:KURA) Price Target to $40.00

Kura Oncology (NASDAQ:KURA) had its price objective cut by analysts at SVB Leerink from $42.00 to $40.00 in a report issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. SVB Leerink’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 33.96% from the company’s current price.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on KURA. Piper Sandler downgraded shares of Kura Oncology from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $25.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. Wedbush increased their price objective on Kura Oncology from $44.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, December 7th. HC Wainwright reduced their price target on Kura Oncology from $45.00 to $43.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of Kura Oncology in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $45.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Kura Oncology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $39.42.

Get Kura Oncology alerts:

KURA stock opened at $29.86 on Thursday. Kura Oncology has a twelve month low of $6.35 and a twelve month high of $43.00. The company has a quick ratio of 15.15, a current ratio of 15.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The company has a market cap of $1.98 billion, a P/E ratio of -18.32 and a beta of 2.15. The business’s fifty day moving average is $32.80 and its 200-day moving average is $32.47.

Kura Oncology (NASDAQ:KURA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The company reported ($0.45) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.45). Research analysts anticipate that Kura Oncology will post -1.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in Kura Oncology by 0.9% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 38,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,164,000 after buying an additional 327 shares in the last quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board grew its stake in shares of Kura Oncology by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 85,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,792,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its position in shares of Kura Oncology by 1.2% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 38,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,186,000 after purchasing an additional 460 shares in the last quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. boosted its holdings in Kura Oncology by 17.7% during the fourth quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 3,470 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,000 after purchasing an additional 521 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its position in Kura Oncology by 170.8% in the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 820 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.72% of the company’s stock.

About Kura Oncology

Kura Oncology, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops medicines for the treatment of cancer. Its pipeline consists of small molecule product candidates that target cancer. The company's lead product candidate is Tipifarnib, an orally bioavailable inhibitor of farnesyl transferase that is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of solid tumors, peripheral T-cell lymphomas, and other hematologic malignancies.

Featured Article: Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA)

Receive News & Ratings for Kura Oncology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kura Oncology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.