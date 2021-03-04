SVB Leerink Trims Kura Oncology (NASDAQ:KURA) Target Price to $40.00

Kura Oncology (NASDAQ:KURA) had its price target decreased by investment analysts at SVB Leerink from $42.00 to $40.00 in a report issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. SVB Leerink’s price target indicates a potential upside of 33.96% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on KURA. HC Wainwright dropped their price target on shares of Kura Oncology from $45.00 to $43.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of Kura Oncology in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $45.00 price target for the company. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Kura Oncology from $40.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 7th. Wedbush raised their target price on shares of Kura Oncology from $44.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Kura Oncology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. Kura Oncology currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $39.42.

Shares of NASDAQ KURA opened at $29.86 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $32.80 and a 200 day moving average of $32.47. The company has a current ratio of 15.15, a quick ratio of 15.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.32 and a beta of 2.15. Kura Oncology has a 12-month low of $6.35 and a 12-month high of $43.00.

Kura Oncology (NASDAQ:KURA) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The company reported ($0.45) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.45). Sell-side analysts predict that Kura Oncology will post -1.69 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. CWM LLC bought a new position in Kura Oncology in the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in Kura Oncology in the second quarter worth approximately $25,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. bought a new position in Kura Oncology in the second quarter worth approximately $31,000. Group One Trading L.P. bought a new position in Kura Oncology in the fourth quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, FDx Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Kura Oncology in the first quarter worth approximately $37,000. 94.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Kura Oncology

Kura Oncology, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops medicines for the treatment of cancer. Its pipeline consists of small molecule product candidates that target cancer. The company's lead product candidate is Tipifarnib, an orally bioavailable inhibitor of farnesyl transferase that is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of solid tumors, peripheral T-cell lymphomas, and other hematologic malignancies.

