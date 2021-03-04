Swarm (SWM) Price Hits $0.0562 on Major Exchanges

Swarm (CURRENCY:SWM) traded down 10.3% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on March 4th. Over the last seven days, Swarm has traded 13.4% lower against the dollar. One Swarm token can now be bought for approximately $0.0562 or 0.00000119 BTC on popular exchanges. Swarm has a market capitalization of $4.39 million and approximately $20,727.00 worth of Swarm was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 11.7% against the dollar and now trades at $26.85 or 0.00057094 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 9.5% against the dollar and now trades at $361.25 or 0.00768042 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4.30 or 0.00009144 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 6.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000312 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded down 10.7% against the dollar and now trades at $12.66 or 0.00026915 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002126 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.04 or 0.00031980 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $28.60 or 0.00060801 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002129 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 10% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.73 or 0.00044073 BTC.

Swarm Token Profile

Swarm (CRYPTO:SWM) is a token. It was first traded on October 19th, 2017. Swarm’s total supply is 99,535,052 tokens and its circulating supply is 78,189,670 tokens. The official message board for Swarm is bitcointalk.org/index.php?topic=2159615.0 . Swarm’s official Twitter account is @TheSwarmFund and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Swarm is www.swarmnetwork.org . The Reddit community for Swarm is /r/swarm and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling Swarm

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Swarm directly using U.S. dollars.

