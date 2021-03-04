Swiss Life (OTCMKTS:SZLMY) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Berenberg Bank

Swiss Life (OTCMKTS:SZLMY)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by research analysts at Berenberg Bank in a note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on SZLMY. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “underweight” rating on shares of Swiss Life in a research report on Monday, November 16th. HSBC downgraded Swiss Life from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Smith Barney Citigroup started coverage on Swiss Life in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Swiss Life in a report on Wednesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Swiss Life in a research note on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Swiss Life presently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

Get Swiss Life alerts:

SZLMY stock traded down $0.25 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $25.29. 808 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,169. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $24.44 and its 200 day moving average is $21.69. Swiss Life has a 12-month low of $13.00 and a 12-month high of $25.63.

Swiss Life Holding AG provides life insurance, risk, pensions, and financial solutions for private and corporate clients. It operates through Switzerland, France, Germany, International and Asset Managers segments. The company offers a range of life, pension, health, annuity, and investment-type policies to groups and individuals, as well as disability coverage.

Read More: What is the S&P/ASX 200 Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Swiss Life Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Swiss Life and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.