Swiss Life’s (SZLMY) “Underweight” Rating Reiterated at Morgan Stanley

Swiss Life (OTCMKTS:SZLMY)‘s stock had its “underweight” rating restated by analysts at Morgan Stanley in a research note issued on Thursday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on SZLMY. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell started coverage on shares of Swiss Life in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Swiss Life in a research note on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Swiss Life in a research note on Wednesday. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Swiss Life in a research note on Thursday. Finally, HSBC lowered shares of Swiss Life from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Swiss Life has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

Swiss Life stock traded down $0.25 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $25.29. The stock had a trading volume of 808 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,169. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $24.44 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $21.69. Swiss Life has a twelve month low of $13.00 and a twelve month high of $25.63.

Swiss Life Holding AG provides life insurance, risk, pensions, and financial solutions for private and corporate clients. It operates through Switzerland, France, Germany, International and Asset Managers segments. The company offers a range of life, pension, health, annuity, and investment-type policies to groups and individuals, as well as disability coverage.

