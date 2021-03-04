Swiss National Bank Acquires 13,000 Shares of International Money Express, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMXI)

Swiss National Bank lifted its holdings in shares of International Money Express, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMXI) by 25.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 65,100 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,000 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank owned approximately 0.17% of International Money Express worth $1,010,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. New York State Teachers Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of International Money Express by 81.8% during the 4th quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new position in International Money Express during the 4th quarter valued at about $73,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in International Money Express by 887.7% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,482 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,000 after purchasing an additional 4,927 shares during the last quarter. James Investment Research Inc. bought a new position in International Money Express during the 4th quarter valued at about $117,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in International Money Express by 96.0% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 8,813 shares of the company’s stock valued at $139,000 after purchasing an additional 4,316 shares during the last quarter. 65.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get International Money Express alerts:

IMXI has been the subject of several analyst reports. TheStreet downgraded shares of International Money Express from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of International Money Express from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of International Money Express from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, November 5th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of International Money Express from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 5th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $17.86.

Shares of NASDAQ:IMXI opened at $14.83 on Thursday. International Money Express, Inc. has a 12 month low of $6.46 and a 12 month high of $18.69. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $15.30 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $15.68. The company has a quick ratio of 2.03, a current ratio of 2.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. The firm has a market cap of $564.62 million, a P/E ratio of 19.01 and a beta of 0.44.

In other news, CEO Robert Lisy sold 48,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.14, for a total value of $789,246.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders sold a total of 123,472 shares of company stock worth $2,017,452 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 32.40% of the company’s stock.

International Money Express Company Profile

International Money Express, Inc, through its subsidiary, operates as a money remittance services company in the United States, Latin America, Mexico, Africa, Central and South America, and the Caribbean. The company offers remittance services, which include a suite of ancillary financial processing solutions and payment services; and online payment options, pre-paid debit cards, and direct deposit payroll cards.

Further Reading: What is the price-to-earnings growth (PEG) ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for International Money Express Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for International Money Express and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.