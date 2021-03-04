Swiss National Bank Acquires New Holdings in Camtek Ltd. (NASDAQ:CAMT)

Swiss National Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Camtek Ltd. (NASDAQ:CAMT) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 53,505 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,186,000. Swiss National Bank owned approximately 0.12% of Camtek at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of CAMT. Marshall Wace LLP grew its stake in Camtek by 187.0% during the first quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 41,706 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $372,000 after acquiring an additional 27,176 shares in the last quarter. Shaker Investments LLC OH purchased a new position in Camtek during the third quarter valued at approximately $215,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its stake in Camtek by 6.9% during the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 489,643 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $7,531,000 after acquiring an additional 31,771 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new position in Camtek during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $45,000. 22.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently commented on CAMT shares. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of Camtek in a research note on Tuesday, November 24th. They set a “hold” rating and a $19.00 price objective for the company. B. Riley boosted their price target on shares of Camtek from $29.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Camtek from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $22.20.

Shares of Camtek stock opened at $28.89 on Thursday. Camtek Ltd. has a 52-week low of $6.26 and a 52-week high of $30.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 61.47 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a fifty day moving average of $26.40 and a 200-day moving average of $20.27.

Camtek (NASDAQ:CAMT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 8th. The semiconductor company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.04. Camtek had a net margin of 13.33% and a return on equity of 12.98%. On average, analysts predict that Camtek Ltd. will post 0.52 earnings per share for the current year.

Camtek Ltd. develops, manufactures, and sells metrology and inspection equipment for the advanced interconnect packaging, memory, complementary metal oxide semiconductor image sensors, micro-electro mechanical systems, radio frequency, and other segments of the semiconductor industry. It provides inspection and metrology systems, including Eagle i, a system that delivers 2D inspection and metrology capabilities; Eagle AP, which addresses the advanced packaging market using software and hardware technologies that deliver superior 2D and 3D inspection and metrology capabilities on the same platform; and Golden Eagle, a panel inspection and metrology system to support the manufacturing of panel wafers used in the manufacturing of fan-out level packaging applications.

