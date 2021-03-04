Swiss National Bank Acquires New Shares in Green Plains Inc. (NASDAQ:GPRE)

Swiss National Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Green Plains Inc. (NASDAQ:GPRE) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 76,600 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,009,000. Swiss National Bank owned 0.21% of Green Plains as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GPRE. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Green Plains by 40.0% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,551,968 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $24,024,000 after purchasing an additional 443,566 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its position in Green Plains by 39.1% during the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 542,749 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $8,402,000 after buying an additional 152,524 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA purchased a new position in Green Plains during the third quarter worth about $868,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new position in Green Plains during the fourth quarter worth about $381,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in Green Plains during the fourth quarter worth about $284,000. Institutional investors own 99.93% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently commented on GPRE. TheStreet upgraded Green Plains from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Green Plains from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. Roth Capital boosted their target price on Green Plains from $20.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Green Plains from $17.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, Truist upped their price objective on Green Plains from $24.00 to $28.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Green Plains presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $24.67.

GPRE opened at $24.84 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $885.57 million, a P/E ratio of -8.75 and a beta of 1.87. Green Plains Inc. has a 12-month low of $3.77 and a 12-month high of $28.76. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $22.20 and a 200-day moving average price of $16.87. The company has a current ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

Green Plains (NASDAQ:GPRE) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The specialty chemicals company reported ($1.19) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.38) by ($0.81). Green Plains had a negative net margin of 4.51% and a negative return on equity of 4.79%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Green Plains Inc. will post -1.13 EPS for the current year.

Green Plains Company Profile

Green Plains Inc produces, markets, and distributes ethanol in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Ethanol Production, Agribusiness and Energy Services, Food and Ingredients, and Partnership. The Ethanol Production segment produces and sells ethanol, distiller grains, and corn oil.

