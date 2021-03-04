Swiss National Bank Acquires Shares of 125,000 Gogo Inc. (NASDAQ:GOGO)

Swiss National Bank acquired a new stake in Gogo Inc. (NASDAQ:GOGO) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 125,000 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,204,000. Swiss National Bank owned 0.15% of Gogo as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new position in shares of Gogo in the first quarter valued at approximately $73,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new position in shares of Gogo in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $106,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Gogo in the third quarter valued at approximately $142,000. IFP Advisors Inc bought a new position in shares of Gogo in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $142,000. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System bought a new position in shares of Gogo in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $154,000. 43.32% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

GOGO has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Gogo from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $10.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, February 1st. William Blair lowered Gogo from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Gogo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a $13.00 target price on shares of Gogo in a research report on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Gogo presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $9.83.

Shares of NASDAQ GOGO opened at $11.23 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $957.36 million, a PE ratio of -3.36 and a beta of 1.48. Gogo Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1.33 and a fifty-two week high of $17.23. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $12.87 and a 200-day moving average of $10.15.

Gogo Profile

Gogo Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides inflight broadband connectivity and wireless entertainment services to the aviation industry in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Commercial Aviation North America (CA-NA), Commercial Aviation Rest of World (CA-ROW), and Business Aviation (BA).

