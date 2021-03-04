Swiss National Bank Acquires Shares of 34,300 Albireo Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALBO)

Swiss National Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Albireo Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALBO) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 34,300 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,287,000. Swiss National Bank owned about 0.18% of Albireo Pharma as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Albireo Pharma by 10.3% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,958 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $162,000 after acquiring an additional 461 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Albireo Pharma by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 20,033 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $669,000 after acquiring an additional 640 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Albireo Pharma by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 27,700 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $924,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Albireo Pharma in the 4th quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Albireo Pharma by 1,786.1% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,905 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 1,804 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.65% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Jan Mattsson sold 31,470 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.85, for a total value of $1,159,669.50. Insiders sold a total of 32,150 shares of company stock worth $1,185,556 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 5.00% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently commented on ALBO. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $67.00 price target on shares of Albireo Pharma in a research note on Monday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Albireo Pharma from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Albireo Pharma from $68.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday. HC Wainwright raised their price target on shares of Albireo Pharma from $67.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 18th. Finally, Wedbush reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $66.00 price target on shares of Albireo Pharma in a research note on Thursday, November 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $66.13.

NASDAQ ALBO opened at $34.47 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 13.51 and a current ratio of 13.52. The company has a market capitalization of $658.86 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.61 and a beta of 1.62. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $37.65 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $35.83. Albireo Pharma, Inc. has a one year low of $11.26 and a one year high of $49.00.

Albireo Pharma (NASDAQ:ALBO) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.30) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.90) by $0.60. Albireo Pharma had a negative net margin of 751.53% and a negative return on equity of 71.22%. Equities analysts expect that Albireo Pharma, Inc. will post -7.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Albireo Pharma Company Profile

Albireo Pharma, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel bile acid modulators to treat orphan pediatric liver diseases and gastrointestinal disorders. Its lead product candidate is odevixibat, an ileal bile acid transporter (IBAT) inhibitor that is in phase III clinical trial for treating patients with progressive familial intrahepatic cholestasis, as well as for treating biliary atresia, alagille syndrome, and other cholestatic liver diseases.

